Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

LUNG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,757.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,913 shares of company stock worth $208,551. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

