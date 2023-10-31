Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,014 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $926.07. 53,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,502. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $924.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.