Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 4,333 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.