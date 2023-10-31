Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 4,333 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
