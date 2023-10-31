Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

