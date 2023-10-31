Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $526.59. 304,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,708. The company has a market cap of $239.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.52 and its 200 day moving average is $480.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.