Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ADBE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $526.59. 304,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,708. The company has a market cap of $239.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.52 and its 200 day moving average is $480.20.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
