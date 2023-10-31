Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 165,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

