Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.77. 1,058,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,955,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

