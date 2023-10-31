Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $6.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.24 or 1.00093290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.