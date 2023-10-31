QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 812,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 436,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.87 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.