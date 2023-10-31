Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.90 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003082 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005071 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009482 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,351,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

