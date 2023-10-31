Raymond James Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $11.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

CWK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 3,318,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after acquiring an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,542,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376,872 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,076,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,588,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,366 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

