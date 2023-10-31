Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Waste Connections (WCN)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 10/30/2023 – Waste Connections had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/17/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/16/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/10/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $145.00.
  • 10/5/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2023 – Waste Connections had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. 1,124,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

