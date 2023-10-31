Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Waste Connections (WCN)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2023 – Waste Connections had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $145.00.

10/5/2023 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Waste Connections had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. 1,124,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $146.12.

Get Waste Connections Inc alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.