Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

