Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 31st (AC, ACGL, BRK, BSE, FM, GPK, IGG, IPF, MPWR, ON)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 31st:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 40 ($0.49).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$38.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$38.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $73.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vast Resources (LON:VAST) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

