Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 31st (AC, ACGL, BRK, BSE, FM, GPK, IGG, IPF, MPWR, ON)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 31st:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 40 ($0.49).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$38.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$38.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $73.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vast Resources (LON:VAST) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

