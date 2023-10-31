Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 305355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.67).

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.32. The stock has a market cap of £99.25 million, a P/E ratio of -426.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

