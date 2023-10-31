Reviewing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taseko Mines and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 0 5 2 0 2.29

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 111.11%. Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.88% 3.40% 0.92% Alamos Gold 20.34% 6.88% 5.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Alamos Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.04 -$19.98 million ($0.04) -27.00 Alamos Gold $821.20 million 5.97 $37.10 million $0.51 24.27

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Taseko Mines on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. Further, it holds interest in Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

