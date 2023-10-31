Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. Sells 6,516 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $108,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Escalade Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 24,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,683. The company has a market cap of $234.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.20. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

