Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $42,822.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,539.56 or 1.00017055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00146805 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $41,609.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.