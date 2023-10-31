Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.25. 970,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.