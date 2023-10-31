Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.45

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1545900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 82.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 36.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

