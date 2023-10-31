Saitama (SAITAMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $475,770.78

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $50.82 million and approximately $475,770.78 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.60 or 1.00016367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,330,708,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,330,708,530.60885 with 44,319,568,589.19615 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00117475 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $701,301.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

