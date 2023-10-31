Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.30

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 523478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.8331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.56%. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.28%.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

