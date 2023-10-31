Sarepta Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 26,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 696% compared to the average volume of 3,342 call options.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT traded down $40.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. 23,399,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,207. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

