Savant Capital LLC Sells 21,299 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 423,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
