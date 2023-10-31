Savant Capital LLC Sells 21,299 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 423,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.