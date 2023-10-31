Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 865,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.