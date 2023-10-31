Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,693 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 596,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 630,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,517,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 968,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,019. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

