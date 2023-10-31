Secret 1-Day Volume Hits $15,695.61 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $15,695.61 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00131457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00023144 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00368121 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,212.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.