Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 173,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,081. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 95.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,450 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

