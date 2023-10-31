Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 173,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,081. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SELB
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Selecta Biosciences
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.