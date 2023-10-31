Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 1,852,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
