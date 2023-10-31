Serum (SRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $754,157.41

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Serum has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $754,157.41 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

