Shayne & CO. LLC Sells 550 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shayne & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 12.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. 1,615,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

