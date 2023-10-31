Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Decreases By 8.7%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 81,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $163.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.00. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.