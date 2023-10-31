Short Interest in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Declines By 6.5%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AFL traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

