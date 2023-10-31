Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Grows By 8.5%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

DRTSW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 130,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,421. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 256.3% in the second quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

