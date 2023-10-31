Short Interest in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Grows By 8.1%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 40,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,389. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

