Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Grows By 6.5%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.47.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
