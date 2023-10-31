Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increases By 5.4%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $24.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.37. 8,794,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,376. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $201.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

