Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Increases By 10.0%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 169,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ATN International by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Up 3.5 %

ATN International stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.35.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -87.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATN International

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.