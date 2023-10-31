Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Drops By 7.4%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 283,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,224. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSBR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander (Brasil)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also

