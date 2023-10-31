Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Decreases By 10.0%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 487,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,550. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.83. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

