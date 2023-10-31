Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreases By 6.7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Biohaven Stock Down 4.1 %

BHVN stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 1,183,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at $38,078,834.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 100,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 304,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,138. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,512,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

