Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 9.9%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,315,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,151,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,252,534 shares of company stock valued at $21,968,764.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 640,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,106. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

