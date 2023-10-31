Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rises By 5.2%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 810.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,881,000 after buying an additional 14,076,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,926,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 1,069,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.