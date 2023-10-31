Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Decreases By 6.5%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 225,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Carter Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CARE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 25,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $54.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.
