Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Decreases By 6.5%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 225,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CARE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 25,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $54.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

About Carter Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 113.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 64.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

