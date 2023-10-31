Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Expands By 8.2%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 252,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGR stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.21.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

