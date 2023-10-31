Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expands By 10.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CLDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
