Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expands By 10.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

