Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Drops By 7.2%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,300. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
