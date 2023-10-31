Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Drops By 7.2%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,079,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,269,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,630,345 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,300. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Stories

