Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Expands By 10.5%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLINR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.22.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.