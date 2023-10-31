Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Drops By 6.4%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

CHCT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 565.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 516,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 81,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

