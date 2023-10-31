Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Rises By 9.3%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Stock Down 2.0 %
CPS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 156,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $213.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.75. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.74 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.