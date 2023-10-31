Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Rises By 9.3%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 132,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CPS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 156,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $213.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.75. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.74 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

See Also

